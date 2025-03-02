Stetson vs Central Arkansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The No. 9 seed Stetson Hatters (8-23, 6-12 ASUN) will hit the court in the ASUN tournament against the No. 10 seed Central Arkansas Bears (8-23, 4-14 ASUN), Sunday at 7 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Stetson vs. Central Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Allen Arena

Stetson vs. Central Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stetson win (53.7%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Stetson (-1.5) versus Central Arkansas on Sunday. The total has been set at 139.5 points for this game.

Stetson vs. Central Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Stetson has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Central Arkansas has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Stetson (2-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Central Arkansas (12-10) does as the underdog (54.5%).

The Hatters have done a better job covering the spread on the road (8-6-0) than they have in home games (5-7-0).

This season, the Bears are 5-6-0 at home against the spread (.455 winning percentage). On the road, they are 8-7-0 ATS (.533).

Stetson's record against the spread in conference play is 11-7-0.

Central Arkansas' ASUN record against the spread is 8-9-0.

Stetson vs. Central Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Stetson has been the moneyline favorite in three games this season and has come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

The Hatters have been listed as a favorite of -122 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Central Arkansas has won three of the 22 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (13.6%).

The Bears have a record of 3-19 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (13.6%).

Stetson has an implied victory probability of 55% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Stetson vs. Central Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Stetson has a -310 scoring differential, falling short by 10 points per game. It is putting up 71.6 points per game to rank 250th in college basketball and is allowing 81.6 per outing to rank 356th in college basketball.

Stetson's leading scorer, Mehki, ranks 285th in the nation scoring 14.8 points per game.

Central Arkansas puts up 70.2 points per game (280th in college basketball) while giving up 78.1 per contest (322nd in college basketball). It has a -247 scoring differential and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

Elias Cato paces Central Arkansas, scoring 14.8 points per game (285th in college basketball).

The 30.1 rebounds per game the Hatters average rank 293rd in the country, and are 4.5 fewer than the 34.6 their opponents grab per contest.

Josh Massey leads the team with 4.9 rebounds per game (649th in college basketball play).

The Bears grab 31.7 rebounds per game (188th in college basketball), compared to the 32.3 of their opponents.

Michael Evbagharu paces the Bears with 5.8 rebounds per game (367th in college basketball).

Stetson ranks 301st in college basketball by averaging 91.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 359th in college basketball, allowing 103.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Bears' 89.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 322nd in college basketball, and the 99.5 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 332nd in college basketball.

