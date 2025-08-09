Stefon Diggs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Stefon Diggs is the 40th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 74.9 fantasy points a year ago (69th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the New England Patriots player, scroll down.

Stefon Diggs Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Diggs' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 74.9 205 69 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 116.9 100 32

Stefon Diggs 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts -- Diggs finished with 15.9 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 33 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 15.9 6 6 33 2 Week 2 Bears 3.7 6 4 37 0 Week 3 @Vikings 9.9 12 10 94 0 Week 4 Jaguars 13.5 9 5 69 0 Week 5 Bills 8.2 8 6 82 0 Week 6 @Patriots 13.7 7 6 77 1 Week 7 @Packers 2.3 7 5 23 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Stefon Diggs vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots threw the ball on 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Diggs' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Stefon Diggs 64 47 496 3 5 Hunter Henry 97 66 674 2 16 Demario Douglas 87 66 621 3 5 Kayshon Boutte 68 43 589 3 3

Want more data and analysis on Stefon Diggs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.