NFL

Stefon Diggs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stefon Diggs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Stefon Diggs is the 40th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 74.9 fantasy points a year ago (69th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the New England Patriots player, scroll down.

Stefon Diggs Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Diggs' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points74.920569
2025 Projected Fantasy Points116.910032

Stefon Diggs 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts -- Diggs finished with 15.9 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 33 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Colts15.966332
Week 2Bears3.764370
Week 3@Vikings9.91210940
Week 4Jaguars13.595690
Week 5Bills8.286820
Week 6@Patriots13.776771
Week 7@Packers2.375230

Stefon Diggs vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots threw the ball on 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Diggs' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Stefon Diggs644749635
Hunter Henry9766674216
Demario Douglas876662135
Kayshon Boutte684358933

Want more data and analysis on Stefon Diggs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

