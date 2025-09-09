Steelers vs Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in NFL action on Sunday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Steelers vs Seahawks Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Steelers win (59.1%)

Steelers vs Seahawks Point Spread

The Steelers are 2.5-point favorites against the Seahawks. The Steelers are -118 to cover the spread, while the Seahawks are -104 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Steelers vs Seahawks Over/Under

Steelers versus Seahawks on Sept. 14 has an over/under of 39.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Steelers vs Seahawks Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +124 underdog on the road.

Steelers vs Seahawks Betting Trends

The Steelers' record against the spread last year was 11-6-0.

The Steelers went 5-3 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or greater last year.

Last year, eight of Pittsburgh's 17 games hit the over.

The Seahawks' record against the spread last year was 6-11-0.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 2.5 points or more, Seattle went 3-5 last season.

In 17 Seahawks games last season, nine of them hit the over.

Steelers vs Seahawks Odds & Spread

