Steelers at Bengals Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football

Week 7 kicks off with an AFC North matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Steelers at Bengals NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Ja'Marr Chase ($19,800 MVP/$13,200 FLEX) -- The ceiling is lower than it is when Joe Burrow is healthy, but Ja'Marr Chase is still a superb MVP option. He's averaging 16.1 FanDuel points per game for the season and was just targeted 12 times in Joe Flacco's debut. Facing a Pittsburgh defense that is surrendering the sixth-most receiving yards per game to wideouts (160.4), Chase can have a big night.

Aaron Rodgers ($18,900 MVP/$12,600 FLEX) -- Aaron Rodgers has a delightful matchup versus a Cincy defense that ranks 29th overall as well as 29th against the pass, per our schedule-adjusted numbers. Our NFL DFS projections have him scoring a slate-leading 15.4 FanDuel points. While Rodgers is a quality MVP option, I think I'll mostly go light on him as he's topped 17.5 FanDuel points just once this year and has a passing yards prop at only 216.5.

Jaylen Warren ($13,800 MVP/$9,200 FLEX) -- Assuming Chase and Rodgers hog a good chunk of MVP popularity, Jaylen Warren profiles as a sneaky-good multiplier. Warren's rushing yards prop is a decent 48.5, and he has the game's shortest anytime touchdown odds (-130). While he played just 53% of the snaps last week, Warren's snap rate was 80% the game before that, so Pittsburgh has shown a willingness to use him as a clear-cut RB1. A capable receiver, too, Warren should be busy regardless of game script.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jaylen Warren -135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Flex Targets

DK Metcalf ($12,200) -- Although D.K. Metcalf has an MVP case, I prefer him as a flex play, and I fear he might be too popular given his recent form -- which includes a touchdown in four straight games. This is undoubtedly a nice matchup, though, against a soft Bengals pass defense, and Metcalf's receiving yards prop is a solid 64.5 yards.

Joe Flacco ($11,200) -- Another player who could fit as an MVP play, Joe Flacco fared pretty well in a brutal matchup last week, totaling 219 passing yards and a pair of TDs at the Green Bay Packers after arriving to the Bengals midweek. Now he's got a short week and will see a Steelers defense that ranks seventh by our schedule-adjusted numbers. It's a lot to ask of Flacco.

Chase Brown ($10,600) -- Chase Brown's snap rates have fallen to 53% and 54% the last two weeks. That's no fun. But his rushing plus receiving yards prop is 65.5, and he carries the shortest TD odds on the Bengals (-105). He's a fun darkhorse MVP pick.

Samaje Perine ($3,400) -- Samaje Perine has been the beneficiary of Brown's declining snap rates as Perine has played 46% and 47% of the snaps the past two games. That's a lot of run for someone salaried this low. All the snaps have resulted in 14 total touches the last two weeks. He'd likely benefit from Cincinnati getting behind and having to air it out.

Chris Boswell ($6,800) -- Both kickers are in play on a slate that could wind up being pretty low scoring (44.5-point total). I lean Chris Boswell over Evan McPherson ($6,200). Boswell is 8 of 9 from 40-plus yards and 12 of 12 on extra points. He's missed one extra point since the start of 2022.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jaylen Warren -135 Chase Brown +110 Ja'Marr Chase +140 DK Metcalf +150 Kenneth Gainwell +195 Tee Higgins +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

