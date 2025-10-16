3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Steelers at Bengals

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Steelers at Bengals on Thursday Night Football

Week 7 kicks off with an AFC North showdown between the Steelers and Bengals. Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh are favored by 5.5 points over Joe Flacco and Cincinnati. The total is up at 44.5 points.

Tee Higgins had his busiest game of the year in Flacco's first start with the Bengals in Week 6, and I think he's in for a similar fate tonight.

Tee Higgins - Receiving Yds Tee Higgins Over Oct 17 12:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Higgins was held below 40 yards in three full games under Jake Browning. Then last Sunday, Flacco took over and Higgins caught five of his eight targets for 62 yards. Tee earned a whopping 42.5% air yards share in that one.

Flacco might not be much of an upgrade as winning is concerned, but he does give Higgins a boost. The 40-year-old signal-caller threw 45 pass attempts and 219 yards on Sunday, and his passing prop is set at 238.5 yards for tonight. Meanwhile, Browning's arm is said to have "died out," and he was limited to just 125 and 140 passing yards in two of his starts.

Considering how the quarterback change stands to benefit Higgins moving forward, I'd deem this as a buy-low spot and like his chances to exceed 46.5 yards tonight.

Jaylen Warren is averaging 84.3 scrimmage yards through four games and should take advantage of a friendly matchup against the Bengals.

Jaylen Warren - Rushing + Receiving Yds Jaylen Warren Over Oct 17 12:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Bengals enter Week 7 with a 29th-ranked schedule-adjusted defense. They're coughing up the third-most rushing yards and fifth-most receiving yards per game to opposing running backs. The position is thriving from an efficiency standpoint, as backs are generating the third-most expected points added (EPA) per carry and the 10th-most yards per carry versus the Bengals.

That all sets Warren up for a fruitful night. He's already averaging 16.8 touches on a 57.7% snap rate. Add in a soft matchup and a 5.5-point spread in favor of Pittsburgh, and it checks out that our NFL projections forecast Warren to log 75.6 total yards in this one.

What a dismal season it's been for Chase Brown. Do we dare back him in the touchdown market tonight?

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Chase Brown +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Brown's yet to reach 50 rushing yards in a single game this season, and he's netting a gross 2.7 yards per carry. Worse, his snap rates have dropped to 53.4% and 53.2% across the last two games.

So, why back Brown to score? Well, he has played 71.8% of the red zone snaps and 7 of his 10 red zone carries have come inside the five-yard line, but it's amounted to just one touchdown. Among the 15 running backs across the league who have logged five-plus carries inside the five, seven of them have scored three-plus touchdowns.

Brown's due for scoring regression, and the Flacco-led Bengals could find themself in the red zone more times than expected in this short week divisional game.

FanDuel is running a $2M Touchdown Jackpot for Thursday Night Football! Use the token to place an Anytime TD wager on the Steelers vs. Bengals game. If your player scores the first OR last touchdown, get a share of $2 million in Bonus Bets. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.