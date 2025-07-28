Week 1 Starting QB Betting Odds: NFL Quarterback Favorites for Saints and Colts

The NFL season is fast approaching, and teams are deep into training camp and preseason action as they gear up for Week 1.

In some cases, the starting quarterback job is still up in the air -- particularly for the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.

FanDuel Sportsbook in Canada -- and in select U.S. states -- is currently offering odds on which quarterback will win the starting role for Week 1. Take a look at the latest betting lines below.

Saints Week 1 Starting QB Betting Odds

After an injury-riddled 2024 season, Saints quarterback Derek Carr retired in the offseason, leaving the team in search of a QB1.

Spencer Rattler started six games last year, but the Saints added rookie Tyler Shough in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft.

As of July 28th, here are the current betting odds for the Saints' Week 1 starting quarterback.

New Orleans Saints Starting Quarterback Odds Tyler Shough -162 Spencer Rattler +136 Jake Haener +2500

Colts Week 1 Starting QB Betting Odds

Anthony Richardson opened the 2024 season as the Colts’ starting quarterback but he missed time throughout the season due to injury and performance issues.

In the offseason, the team added free agent Daniel Jones and drafted Riley Leonard in the sixth round, setting up an intriguing battle for the QB1 role in Indianapolis.

As of July 28th, here are the current betting odds for the Colts' Week 1 starting quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts Starting Quarterback Odds Anthony Richardson -130 Daniel Jones +102 Riley Leonard +8000

