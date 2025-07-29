Phillies vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Phillies vs White Sox Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (60-46) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-68)

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-200) | CHW: (+168)

PHI: (-200) | CHW: (+168) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-126) | CHW: +1.5 (+105)

PHI: -1.5 (-126) | CHW: +1.5 (+105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Phillies vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 8-5, 4.58 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 4-7, 4.48 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jesus Luzardo (8-5) for the Phillies and Jonathan Cannon (4-7) for the White Sox. When Luzardo starts, his team is 8-12-0 against the spread this season. Luzardo's team is 10-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have gone 8-7-0 against the spread when Cannon starts. The White Sox are 6-9 in Cannon's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (64.6%)

Phillies vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Phillies, Chicago is the underdog at +168, and Philadelphia is -200 playing on the road.

Phillies vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are -126 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +105.

Phillies versus White Sox, on July 29, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Phillies vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (63.7%) in those contests.

This year Philadelphia has won 16 of 19 games when listed as at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 100 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 50-50-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 36% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (36-64).

Chicago has a 9-29 record (winning just 23.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times this season for a 46-52-5 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have collected a 58-45-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.3% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 99 hits and an OBP of .381 this season. He has a .253 batting average and a slugging percentage of .573.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 89th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .778, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .433 this season. He's batting .291.

His batting average ranks 17th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 75th.

Bryce Harper is batting .265 with a .497 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Nick Castellanos is batting .268 with a .308 OBP and 57 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has a .401 slugging percentage, which leads the White Sox. He's batting .230 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 134th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .236 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Chase Meidroth has accumulated a team-high .331 on-base percentage.

Luis Robert has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .205.

Phillies vs White Sox Head to Head

7/28/2025: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/21/2024: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/20/2024: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 4/19/2024: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/19/2023: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/18/2023: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/18/2023: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

