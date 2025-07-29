Astros vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Washington Nationals.

Astros vs Nationals Game Info

Houston Astros (60-47) vs. Washington Nationals (44-62)

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and MASN2

Astros vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | WSH: (+120)

HOU: (-142) | WSH: (+120) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+140) | WSH: +1.5 (-170)

HOU: -1.5 (+140) | WSH: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander (Astros) - 1-1, 8.14 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Nationals) - 3-8, 4.85 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Jason Alexander (1-1) to the mound, while Mike Soroka (3-8) will take the ball for the Nationals. Alexander has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Alexander's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals have a 5-10-0 record against the spread in Soroka's starts. The Nationals have a 3-11 record in Soroka's 14 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (62.4%)

Astros vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -142 favorite at home.

Astros vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Nationals are -170 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +140.

Astros vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Nationals on July 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Astros vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 39, or 53.4%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has been victorious 19 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of their 106 opportunities.

The Astros are 53-53-0 against the spread in their 106 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 46.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (38-44).

Washington has a 23-32 record (winning 41.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 100 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-43-2).

The Nationals have a 53-47-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .796, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season. He has a .277 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he is 37th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Yainer Diaz has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .276.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 112th in batting average, 153rd in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has 90 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.292/.381.

Walker heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Cam Smith has seven home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up an on-base percentage of .367, a slugging percentage of .501, and has 103 hits, all club-bests for the Nationals (while batting .263).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 70th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .272 with 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luis Garcia is hitting .262 with 22 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .226 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 39 walks.

Astros vs Nationals Head to Head

7/28/2025: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/21/2024: 6-0 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/20/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/19/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/14/2023: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/13/2023: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/15/2022: 8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/14/2022: 13-6 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-6 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/13/2022: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

