Royals vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Kansas City Royals facing the Atlanta Braves.

Royals vs Braves Game Info

Kansas City Royals (52-55) vs. Atlanta Braves (45-60)

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and FDSSO

Royals vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-126) | ATL: (+108)

KC: (-126) | ATL: (+108) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+152) | ATL: +1.5 (-184)

KC: -1.5 (+152) | ATL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Royals vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 7-5, 2.95 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Braves) - 3-10, 5.22 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Seth Lugo (7-5, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Erick Fedde (3-10, 5.22 ERA). Lugo and his team are 8-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lugo's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. The Braves have a 9-9-0 ATS record in Fedde's 18 starts with a set spread. The Braves are 3-9 in Fedde's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (53.5%)

Royals vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -126 favorite at home.

Royals vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Braves are +152 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -184.

Royals vs Braves Over/Under

Royals versus Braves on July 29 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Royals vs Braves Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 21, or 51.2%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 13-12 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 105 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have posted a record of 53-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have won 20.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-19).

Atlanta has a 2-12 record (winning just 14.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Braves have had an over/under set by bookmakers 101 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-52-7).

The Braves have put together a 42-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.6% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 121 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .496. He's batting .289 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 20th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Witt will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .238 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has 117 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .357. He's batting .301 and slugging .476.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks seventh in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Garcia brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 107 hits this season and has a slash line of .264/.326/.435.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 100 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .461.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has accumulated an on-base percentage of .368 and has 104 hits, both team-high numbers for the Braves. He's batting .262 and slugging .463.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 20th and he is 44th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 42 walks while batting .218. He's slugging .322 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He is 151st in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 154th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Austin Riley has put up a slugging percentage of .437, a team-high for the Braves.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .233 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 67 walks.

Royals vs Braves Head to Head

7/28/2025: 10-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/29/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/28/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/27/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/16/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/14/2023: 10-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

