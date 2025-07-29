Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins.

Cardinals vs Marlins Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (55-53) vs. Miami Marlins (50-55)

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSFL

Cardinals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-164) | MIA: (+138)

STL: (-164) | MIA: (+138) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+126) | MIA: +1.5 (-152)

STL: -1.5 (+126) | MIA: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+108) | Under: (-140)

Cardinals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 10-4, 4.33 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 5-9, 6.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Sonny Gray (10-4) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (5-9) will get the nod for the Marlins. Gray and his team have a record of 11-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Gray's team is 11-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have a 9-11-0 ATS record in Alcantara's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 17 of Alcantara's starts this season, and they went 8-9 in those matchups.

Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (62.9%)

Cardinals vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Marlins, St. Louis is the favorite at -164, and Miami is +138 playing on the road.

Cardinals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Cardinals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +126 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are -152.

Cardinals vs Marlins Over/Under

The Cardinals-Marlins game on July 29 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +108 and the under at -140.

Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (52%) in those games.

This year St. Louis has won five of six games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 105 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 56-49-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins are 42-47 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.2% of those games).

Miami has a 16-18 record (winning 47.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 101 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-55-0).

The Marlins have covered 59.4% of their games this season, going 60-41-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has an OPS of .773, fueled by an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .417. He has a .285 batting average, as well.

He is 24th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with 95 hits. He is batting .289 this season and has 33 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is 20th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Burleson has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Willson Contreras has 97 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.347/.447.

Nolan Arenado has been key for St. Louis with 83 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .368.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has racked up 100 hits with a .379 on-base percentage, leading the Marlins in both statistics. He's batting .299 and slugging .573.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Stowers takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .444 with four doubles, seven home runs, six walks and 15 RBIs.

Otto Lopez has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .246. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is currently 107th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Xavier Edwards has a .355 slugging percentage, which leads the Marlins.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .238 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Cardinals vs Marlins Head to Head

7/28/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/18/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/17/2024: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/7/2024: 10-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/6/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/4/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/19/2023: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/18/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/17/2023: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

