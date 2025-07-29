Red Sox vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Twins Game Info

Boston Red Sox (57-51) vs. Minnesota Twins (51-55)

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and NESN

Red Sox vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-118) | MIN: (-100)

BOS: (-118) | MIN: (-100) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+138) | MIN: +1.5 (-166)

BOS: -1.5 (+138) | MIN: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 6-2, 3.97 ERA vs TBA (Twins)

Lucas Giolito (6-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox in this matchup. The Twins, however, have yet to list a starter. Giolito and his team are 10-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Giolito's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-2.

Red Sox vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (53.3%)

Red Sox vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Red Sox, Minnesota is the underdog at -100, and Boston is -118 playing on the road.

Red Sox vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Twins are -166 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +138.

The Red Sox-Twins game on July 29 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Twins Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 38 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 31-19 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 107 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox are 58-49-0 against the spread in their 107 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have won 13 of the 32 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40.6%).

Minnesota has a 9-13 record (winning 40.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 102 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-55-6).

The Twins have a 51-51-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with an OBP of .326, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .441. He's batting .259 on the season.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 77th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Duran has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, two triples, three walks and four RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 93 hits, which ranks first among Boston batters this season. He's batting .262 with 37 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Wilyer Abreu has 74 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.319/.493.

Alex Bregman has been key for Boston with 72 hits, an OBP of .374 plus a slugging percentage of .554.

Bregman takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has totaled 92 hits with a .343 on-base percentage and a .561 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Twins. He's batting .282.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is seventh in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks while batting .243. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .314.

His batting average ranks 113th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 100th in slugging.

Ty France has 19 doubles, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .252.

Willi Castro leads his team with a .343 on-base percentage.

Red Sox vs Twins Head to Head

7/28/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/4/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/3/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/22/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/22/2024: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/20/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/5/2024: 9-2 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-2 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/4/2024: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/3/2024: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!