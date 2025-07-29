Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Chicago Cubs.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Cubs Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (63-43) vs. Chicago Cubs (62-44)

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and MARQ

Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-116) | CHC: (-102)

MIL: (-116) | CHC: (-102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-192) | CHC: -1.5 (+158)

MIL: +1.5 (-192) | CHC: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 9-2, 3.28 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 8-4, 4.06 ERA

The Brewers will look to Quinn Priester (9-2) against the Cubs and Colin Rea (8-4). Priester and his team are 7-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Priester's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. When Rea starts, the Cubs are 10-6-0 against the spread. The Cubs have a 4-1 record in Rea's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (55.4%)

Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Cubs, Milwaukee is the favorite at -116, and Chicago is -102 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Cubs are +158 to cover, while the Brewers are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Cubs contest on July 29 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 32 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 29-16 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 46 of their 104 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers are 58-46-0 against the spread in their 104 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have won 12 of the 32 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

Chicago has a 10-15 record (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Cubs have played in 103 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-44-6).

The Cubs have a 50-53-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has 121 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .468, both of which lead Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average and an on-base percentage of .309.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 45th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Christian Yelich is batting .258 with 12 doubles, 20 home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifiers, he is 81st in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Yelich brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Sal Frelick has 104 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .356.

Frelick enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .412 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Brice Turang is batting .276 with a .345 OBP and 44 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Turang has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, two walks and five RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has an on-base percentage of .386, a team-high for the Cubs. He's batting .275 and slugging .487.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 29th in slugging.

Tucker enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, seven walks and two RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads his team with 109 hits. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 127th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .251 with 24 doubles, three triples, 26 home runs and 38 walks.

Nico Hoerner paces his team with a .374 slugging percentage.

Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head

7/28/2025: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/17/2025: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2025: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/2/2025: 10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/24/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/22/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/30/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!