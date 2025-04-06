Stars vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild.

Stars vs Wild Game Info

Dallas Stars (50-22-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-29-7)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: TNT

Stars vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-156) Wild (+130) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (61.3%)

Stars vs Wild Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Wild. The Stars are +164 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -205.

Stars vs Wild Over/Under

The over/under for the Stars versus Wild matchup on April 6 has been set at 5.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Stars vs Wild Moneyline

Dallas is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +130 underdog at home.

