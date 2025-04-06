NHL
Stars vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6
The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Stars vs Wild Game Info
- Dallas Stars (50-22-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-29-7)
- Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: TNT
Stars vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-156)
|Wild (+130)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (61.3%)
Stars vs Wild Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Wild. The Stars are +164 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -205.
Stars vs Wild Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars versus Wild matchup on April 6 has been set at 5.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.
Stars vs Wild Moneyline
- Dallas is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +130 underdog at home.