NHL

Stars vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Wild Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (50-22-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-29-7)
  • Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: TNT

Stars vs Wild Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-156)Wild (+130)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (61.3%)

Stars vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Wild. The Stars are +164 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -205.

Stars vs Wild Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Stars versus Wild matchup on April 6 has been set at 5.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Stars vs Wild Moneyline

  • Dallas is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +130 underdog at home.

