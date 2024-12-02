NHL
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 2
The NHL slate on Monday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Utah Hockey Club.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Dallas Stars (15-8) vs. Utah Hockey Club (10-10-4)
- Date: Monday, December 2, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-144)
|Utah Hockey Club (+120)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (54%)
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Utah Hockey Club. The Stars are +168 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are -210.
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars versus Utah Hockey Club game on December 2 has been set at 6.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Utah is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -144 favorite on the road.