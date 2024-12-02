menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 2

The NHL slate on Monday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Utah Hockey Club.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (15-8) vs. Utah Hockey Club (10-10-4)
  • Date: Monday, December 2, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-144)Utah Hockey Club (+120)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (54%)

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Utah Hockey Club. The Stars are +168 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are -210.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Stars versus Utah Hockey Club game on December 2 has been set at 6.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • Utah is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -144 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup