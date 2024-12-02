Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 2

The NHL slate on Monday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Utah Hockey Club.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Dallas Stars (15-8) vs. Utah Hockey Club (10-10-4)

Date: Monday, December 2, 2024

Monday, December 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-144) Utah Hockey Club (+120) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (54%)

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Utah Hockey Club. The Stars are +168 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are -210.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

The over/under for the Stars versus Utah Hockey Club game on December 2 has been set at 6.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Utah is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -144 favorite on the road.

