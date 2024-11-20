menu item
NHL

Stars vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 20

The NHL slate on Wednesday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Sharks Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (11-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (6-10-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-429)Sharks (+330)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (78.8%)

Stars vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (+130 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is -162.

Stars vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Stars versus Sharks matchup on November 20 has been set at 6.5, with +116 odds on the over and -142 odds on the under.

Stars vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Dallas is a -429 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +330 underdog on the road.

