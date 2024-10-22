Stars vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22
The Dallas Stars will face the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Tuesday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Stars vs Sabres Game Info
- Dallas Stars (5-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (2-4-1)
- Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Stars (-154)
|Sabres (+128)
|5.5
Stars vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (53.7%)
Stars vs Sabres Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this game.
Stars vs Sabres Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Sabres game on October 22, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.
Stars vs Sabres Moneyline
- Dallas is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +128 underdog at home.