menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

The Dallas Stars will face the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Sabres Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (5-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (2-4-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Stars (-154)Sabres (+128)5.5

Stars vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (53.7%)

Stars vs Sabres Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this game.

Stars vs Sabres Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Sabres game on October 22, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Stars vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Dallas is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +128 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup