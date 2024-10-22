Stars vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

The Dallas Stars will face the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Tuesday.

Stars vs Sabres Game Info

Dallas Stars (5-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (2-4-1)

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-154) Sabres (+128) 5.5

Stars vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (53.7%)

Stars vs Sabres Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this game.

Stars vs Sabres Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Sabres game on October 22, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Stars vs Sabres Moneyline

Dallas is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +128 underdog at home.

