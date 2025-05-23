Stars vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

In NHL action on Friday, the Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers.

Stars vs Oilers Game Info

Dallas Stars (50-26-6) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN

Stars vs Oilers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-118) Oilers (-102) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (59.2%)

Stars vs Oilers Puck Line

The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are -245 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +194.

Stars vs Oilers Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Stars-Oilers on May 23, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Stars vs Oilers Moneyline

Edmonton is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -118 favorite at home.

