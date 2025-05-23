NHL
Stars vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
In NHL action on Friday, the Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers.
Stars vs Oilers Game Info
- Dallas Stars (50-26-6) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)
- Date: Friday, May 23, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN
Stars vs Oilers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-118)
|Oilers (-102)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (59.2%)
Stars vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are -245 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +194.
Stars vs Oilers Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Stars-Oilers on May 23, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Stars vs Oilers Moneyline
- Edmonton is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -118 favorite at home.