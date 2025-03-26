NHL
Stars vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26
The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Edmonton Oilers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Stars vs Oilers Game Info
- Dallas Stars (45-21-4) vs. Edmonton Oilers (41-24-5)
- Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: TNT
Stars vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-152)
|Oilers (+126)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (54.4%)
Stars vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Oilers. The Stars are +160 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -205.
Stars vs Oilers Over/Under
- The Stars-Oilers matchup on March 26 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -132 and the under is +108.
Stars vs Oilers Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +126 underdog despite being at home.