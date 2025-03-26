FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Oilers Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (45-21-4) vs. Edmonton Oilers (41-24-5)
  • Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: TNT

Stars vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-152)Oilers (+126)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (54.4%)

Stars vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Oilers. The Stars are +160 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -205.

Stars vs Oilers Over/Under

  • The Stars-Oilers matchup on March 26 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -132 and the under is +108.

Stars vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Dallas is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +126 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup