NHL

Stars vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 13

The Dallas Stars versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (2-0) vs. Seattle Kraken (1-1)
  • Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Kraken Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-194)Kraken (+160)-Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (59.1%)

Stars vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+132 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -160.

Stars vs Kraken Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Stars vs Kraken October 13 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Stars vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Stars, Seattle is the underdog at +160, and Dallas is -194 playing at home.

