NHL
Stars vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2
NHL action on Thursday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Winnipeg Jets.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Stars vs Jets Game Info
- Dallas Stars (44-19-12) vs. Winnipeg Jets (32-30-12)
- Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-154)
|Jets (+128)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (64%)
Stars vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-200 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +160.
Stars vs Jets Over/Under
- Stars versus Jets, on April 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Stars vs Jets Moneyline
- Winnipeg is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -154 favorite at home.