Stars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 1

The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Jets Game Info

Dallas Stars (14-8) vs. Winnipeg Jets (18-6)

Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-150) Jets (+125) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (53.7%)

Stars vs Jets Puck Line

The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Jets are -194 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +156.

Stars vs Jets Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Jets matchup on December 1, with the over available at -142 and the under at +116.

Stars vs Jets Moneyline

Dallas is the favorite, -150 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +125 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!