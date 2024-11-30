NHL
Stars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 1
The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Stars vs Jets Game Info
- Dallas Stars (14-8) vs. Winnipeg Jets (18-6)
- Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-150)
|Jets (+125)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (53.7%)
Stars vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Jets are -194 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +156.
Stars vs Jets Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Jets matchup on December 1, with the over available at -142 and the under at +116.
Stars vs Jets Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -150 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +125 underdog on the road.