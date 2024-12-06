Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 6

The Dallas Stars will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in NHL action on Friday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Dallas Stars (16-9) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (17-7-3)

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-113) Golden Knights (-106) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (50.6%)

Stars vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +210 to cover the spread, with the Golden Knights being -265.

Stars vs Golden Knights Over/Under

The over/under for Stars-Golden Knights on December 6 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.

Stars vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Dallas is a -113 favorite on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -106 underdog at home.

