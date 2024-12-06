NHL
Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 6
The Dallas Stars will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in NHL action on Friday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Dallas Stars (16-9) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (17-7-3)
- Date: Friday, December 6, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Golden Knights Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-113)
|Golden Knights (-106)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (50.6%)
Stars vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +210 to cover the spread, with the Golden Knights being -265.
Stars vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- The over/under for Stars-Golden Knights on December 6 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.
Stars vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Dallas is a -113 favorite on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -106 underdog at home.