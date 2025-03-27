NHL
Stars vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27
The Dallas Stars versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Stars vs Flames Game Info
- Dallas Stars (46-21-4) vs. Calgary Flames (34-25-11)
- Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-144)
|Flames (+120)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (63.2%)
Stars vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -215 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +172.
Stars vs Flames Over/Under
- The Stars-Flames matchup on March 27 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.
Stars vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Stars, Calgary is the underdog at +120, and Dallas is -144 playing on the road.