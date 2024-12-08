NHL
Stars vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8
On Sunday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are playing the Calgary Flames.
Stars vs Flames Game Info
- Dallas Stars (16-10) vs. Calgary Flames (13-9-5)
- Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-240)
|Flames (+195)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Flames Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Stars win (69.9%)
Stars vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Flames are -134 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +110.
Stars vs Flames Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Flames on December 8, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Stars vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Stars, Calgary is the underdog at +195, and Dallas is -240 playing at home.