NHL
Stars vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 6
NHL action on Thursday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Anaheim Ducks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Ducks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (7-3-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (8-3-1)
- Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-182)
|Ducks (+150)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (72.5%)
Stars vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Stars. The Ducks are -162 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +132.
Stars vs Ducks Over/Under
- Stars versus Ducks on Nov. 6 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.
Stars vs Ducks Moneyline
- The Stars vs Ducks moneyline has Dallas as a -182 favorite, while Anaheim is a +150 underdog on the road.