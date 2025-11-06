FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 6

NHL action on Thursday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Anaheim Ducks.



Stars vs Ducks Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (7-3-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (8-3-1)
  • Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Ducks Odds



Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-182)Ducks (+150)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Ducks Prediction & Pick



  • Prediction: Stars win (72.5%)

Stars vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Stars. The Ducks are -162 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +132.

Stars vs Ducks Over/Under

  • Stars versus Ducks on Nov. 6 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Stars vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The Stars vs Ducks moneyline has Dallas as a -182 favorite, while Anaheim is a +150 underdog on the road.

