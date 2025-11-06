FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Packers vs Eagles Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10 Monday Night Football

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Monday in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers are up against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Packers vs Eagles Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Packers win (68.8%)

Packers vs Eagles Point Spread

The Packers are 2.5-point favorites against the Eagles. The Packers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Eagles are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Eagles Over/Under

A total of 44.5 points has been set for the Packers-Eagles matchup on Nov. 10, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Packers vs Eagles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Packers-Eagles, Green Bay is the favorite at -136, and Philadelphia is +116 playing on the road.

Packers vs Eagles Betting Trends

  • Green Bay's record against the spread is 3-5-0.
  • The Packers have won twice ATS (2-5) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season.
  • This season, four of the Packers' eight games have gone over the point total.
  • The Eagles have five wins in eight contests against the spread this year.
  • The Eagles have seen five of their eight games hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Packers vs. Eagles analysis on FanDuel Research.

Packers vs Eagles Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: GB: (-136) | PHI: (+116)
  • Spread: GB: -2.5 (-110) | PHI: +2.5 (-110)
  • Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

