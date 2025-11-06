NHL
Devils vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 6
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Devils vs Canadiens Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (9-4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (9-3-1)
- Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-166)
|Canadiens (+138)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (54.9%)
Devils vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Canadiens are -176 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +142.
Devils vs Canadiens Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Canadiens on Nov. 6, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Devils vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Montreal is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -166 favorite at home.