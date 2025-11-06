Devils vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 6

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Devils vs Canadiens Game Info

New Jersey Devils (9-4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (9-3-1)

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thursday, November 6, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-166) Canadiens (+138) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (54.9%)

Devils vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Canadiens are -176 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +142.

Devils vs Canadiens Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Canadiens on Nov. 6, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Devils vs Canadiens Moneyline

Montreal is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -166 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!