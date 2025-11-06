NHL
Senators vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 6
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Senators vs Bruins Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (6-5-2) vs. Boston Bruins (8-7)
- Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-130)
|Bruins (+108)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (51.7%)
Senators vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -230 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +184.
Senators vs Bruins Over/Under
- The Senators-Bruins game on Nov. 6 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.
Senators vs Bruins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Senators vs. Bruins reveal Ottawa as the favorite (-130) and Boston as the underdog (+108) despite being the home team.