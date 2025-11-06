Senators vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 6

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Senators vs Bruins Game Info

Ottawa Senators (6-5-2) vs. Boston Bruins (8-7)

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thursday, November 6, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-130) Bruins (+108) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (51.7%)

Senators vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -230 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +184.

Senators vs Bruins Over/Under

The Senators-Bruins game on Nov. 6 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Senators vs Bruins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Senators vs. Bruins reveal Ottawa as the favorite (-130) and Boston as the underdog (+108) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!