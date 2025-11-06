NHL
Hurricanes vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 6
The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Minnesota Wild.
Hurricanes vs Wild Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (8-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (5-6-3)
- Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-188)
|Wild (+155)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (56.5%)
Hurricanes vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Wild are -154 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +126.
Hurricanes vs Wild Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Wild game on Nov. 6 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is a +155 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -188 favorite at home.