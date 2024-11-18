menu item
NHL

Stars vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 18

The Dallas Stars versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Stars vs Ducks Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (11-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-8-2)
  • Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Ducks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-375)Ducks (+290)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (74.4%)

Stars vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Ducks are +118 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -144.

Stars vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The Stars-Ducks game on November 18 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.

Stars vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Dallas is a -375 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +290 underdog on the road.

