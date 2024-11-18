Stars vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 18

The Dallas Stars versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Stars vs Ducks Game Info

Dallas Stars (11-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-8-2)

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-375) Ducks (+290) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (74.4%)

Stars vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Ducks are +118 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -144.

Stars vs Ducks Over/Under

The Stars-Ducks game on November 18 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.

Stars vs Ducks Moneyline

Dallas is a -375 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +290 underdog on the road.

