Stars vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The Dallas Stars will take on the New Jersey Devils in NHL action on Tuesday.

Stars vs Devils Game Info

Dallas Stars (39-19-2) vs. New Jersey Devils (33-23-6)

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Devils Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-176) Devils (+146) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (52.5%)

Stars vs Devils Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+146 to cover). New Jersey, the underdog, is -180.

Stars vs Devils Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Devils on March 4, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Stars vs Devils Moneyline

New Jersey is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -176 favorite at home.

