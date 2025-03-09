NHL
Stars vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9
The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Vancouver Canucks.
Stars vs Canucks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (41-19-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (29-22-11)
- Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-162)
|Canucks (+134)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (55.5%)
Stars vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+154 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -192.
Stars vs Canucks Over/Under
- The Stars-Canucks matchup on March 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Stars vs Canucks Moneyline
- Dallas is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +134 underdog at home.