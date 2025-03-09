FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Vancouver Canucks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Canucks Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (41-19-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (29-22-11)
  • Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-162)Canucks (+134)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (55.5%)

Stars vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+154 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -192.

Stars vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The Stars-Canucks matchup on March 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Stars vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Dallas is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +134 underdog at home.

