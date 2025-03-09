Stars vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Stars vs Canucks Game Info

Dallas Stars (41-19-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (29-22-11)

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-162) Canucks (+134) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (55.5%)

Stars vs Canucks Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+154 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -192.

Stars vs Canucks Over/Under

The Stars-Canucks matchup on March 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Stars vs Canucks Moneyline

Dallas is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +134 underdog at home.

