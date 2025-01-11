NHL
Stars vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11
The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams in action on Saturday, up against the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Stars vs Canadiens Game Info
- Dallas Stars (26-13-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-18-3)
- Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-220)
|Canadiens (+180)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (61%)
Stars vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Stars are +116 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -142.
Stars vs Canadiens Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Stars-Canadiens on January 11, with the over being +112 and the under -138.
Stars vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Stars, Montreal is the underdog at +180, and Dallas is -220 playing on the road.