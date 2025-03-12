Stanford vs Cal Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 7 seed Stanford Cardinal (19-12, 11-9 ACC) are taking on the No. 15 seed California Golden Bears (14-18, 6-14 ACC) in the ACC tournament on Wednesday at Spectrum Center, at 7 p.m. ET airing on ESPN2.

Stanford vs. Cal Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Stanford vs. Cal Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Stanford win (67.2%)

Stanford is a 5.5-point favorite against Cal on Wednesday and the total is set at 142.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the outing.

Stanford vs. Cal: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Stanford has put together a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Cal is 18-13-0 ATS this year.

Stanford covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's less often than Cal covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (66.7%).

The Cardinal own a better record against the spread when playing at home (11-7-0) than they do in road games (3-8-0).

The Golden Bears' winning percentage against the spread at home is .438 (7-9-0). Away, it is .769 (10-3-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Stanford is 8-12-0 this season.

Cal's ACC record against the spread is 13-8-0.

Stanford vs. Cal: Moneyline Betting Stats

Stanford has been victorious in 16, or 84.2%, of the 19 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Cardinal have come away with a win 14 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 or shorter on the moneyline.

Cal has gone 3-14 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 17.6% of those games).

The Golden Bears have gone 2-10 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer (16.7%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Stanford has a 69.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Stanford vs. Cal Head-to-Head Comparison

Stanford's +77 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.8 points per game (211th in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per outing (130th in college basketball).

Maxime Raynaud's 20.1 points per game lead Stanford and rank 17th in the nation.

Cal has been outscored by 1.1 points per game (posting 75.7 points per game, 125th in college basketball, while allowing 76.8 per contest, 311th in college basketball) and has a -35 scoring differential.

Andrej Stojakovic paces Cal, averaging 17.3 points per game (99th in college basketball).

The Cardinal are 214th in the country at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 more than the 29.4 their opponents average.

Raynaud's 10.9 rebounds per game lead the Cardinal and rank fourth in college basketball action.

The Golden Bears win the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. They collect 33.4 rebounds per game, 93rd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.2.

Mady Sissoko is 52nd in college basketball with 8.2 rebounds per game, leading the Golden Bears.

Stanford ranks 147th in college basketball by averaging 96.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 182nd in college basketball, allowing 93.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Golden Bears rank 197th in college basketball with 94.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 258th defensively with 96.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

