St. Thomas vs North Dakota Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Summit League Tournament

The No. 2 seed Saint Thomas Tommies (23-9, 12-4 Summit League) and the No. 6 seed North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (12-20, 5-11 Summit League) play in the Summit League tournament Saturday at Denny Sanford Premier Center, tipping off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Arena: Denny Sanford Premier Center

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. Thomas win (78.4%)

Before you place a wager on St. Thomas-North Dakota contest (in which St. Thomas is a 7.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 157.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. Thomas has compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season.

North Dakota has put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, North Dakota is 7-4 against the spread compared to the 6-5 ATS record St. Thomas puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

The Tommies sport a better record against the spread at home (7-4-0) than they do in road games (7-8-0).

The Fightin' Hawks have performed better against the spread at home (7-5-0) than away (7-7-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference action, St. Thomas is 9-8-0 this year.

North Dakota has eight wins against the spread in 17 Summit League games this season.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. Thomas has won in 18, or 85.7%, of the 21 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Tommies have a mark of 10-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -310 or better on the moneyline.

North Dakota has won seven of the 21 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

The Fightin' Hawks have gone 2-9 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +245 or longer (18.2%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies St. Thomas has a 75.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Head-to-Head Comparison

St. Thomas has a +277 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.6 points per game. It is putting up 83.3 points per game to rank 15th in college basketball and is allowing 74.7 per outing to rank 266th in college basketball.

Miles Barnstable's team-leading 14.8 points per game ranks 284th in college basketball.

North Dakota's -58 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.5 points per game (87th in college basketball) while giving up 79.3 per contest (341st in college basketball).

Treysen Eaglestaff's 19.3 points per game paces North Dakota and ranks 31st in college basketball.

The Tommies lose the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. They collect 28.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 336th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.8 per contest.

Kendall Blue is 828th in college basketball play with 4.4 rebounds per game to lead the Tommies.

The Fightin' Hawks win the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. They record 34.5 rebounds per game, 53rd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.4.

Amar Kuljuhovic averages 6.8 rebounds per game (191st in college basketball) to lead the Fightin' Hawks.

St. Thomas ranks third in college basketball with 108.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 290th in college basketball defensively with 97.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Fightin' Hawks' 97.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 145th in college basketball, and the 99.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 323rd in college basketball.

