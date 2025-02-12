St. John's vs Villanova Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

The St. John's Red Storm (21-3, 12-1 Big East) will visit the Villanova Wildcats (14-10, 7-6 Big East) after winning four straight road games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Villanova Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

St. John's vs. Villanova Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (52.8%)

Before making a wager on Wednesday's St. John's-Villanova spread (St. John's -3.5) or total (139.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

St. John's vs. Villanova: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's is 15-9-0 ATS this season.

Villanova has put together a 12-12-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, St. John's (11-8) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (57.9%) than Villanova (2-3) does as the underdog (40%).

At home, the Red Storm sport a worse record against the spread (9-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-2-0).

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (8-6-0). Away, it is .286 (2-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, St. John's is 8-5-0 this year.

Villanova has beaten the spread six times in 13 Big East games.

St. John's vs. Villanova: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been the moneyline favorite in 20 games this season and has come away with the win 19 times (95%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Storm have been victorious 18 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 or shorter on the moneyline.

Villanova has won 16.7% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-5).

The Wildcats have gone 1-4 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (20%).

St. John's has an implied victory probability of 60.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

St. John's vs. Villanova Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's outscores opponents by 13.5 points per game (scoring 78.5 per game to rank 76th in college basketball while giving up 65.0 per contest to rank 27th in college basketball) and has a +323 scoring differential overall.

RJ Luis' 17.6 points per game lead St. John's and are 87th in college basketball.

Villanova has a +189 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.9 points per game. It is putting up 75.5 points per game, 148th in college basketball, and is allowing 67.6 per outing to rank 64th in college basketball.

Eric Dixon is ranked first in the nation with a team-leading 23.8 points per game.

The Red Storm pull down 36.4 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball) while conceding 30.4 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.0 boards per game.

Zuby Ejiofor paces the Red Storm with 8.2 rebounds per game (55th in college basketball play).

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 4.6 boards on average. They record 31.4 rebounds per game, 228th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26.8.

Wooga Poplar paces the Wildcats with 6.4 rebounds per game (253rd in college basketball).

St. John's 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 186th in college basketball, and the 79.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

The Wildcats score 104.9 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball), while conceding 93.9 points per 100 possessions (215th in college basketball).

