St. John's vs Omaha Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 15 Omaha Mavericks (22-12) will be trying to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the No. 2 St. John's Red Storm (30-4) on Thursday. This 2-15 matchup in the West Region bracket tips off at 9:45 p.m. ET.

St. John's vs. Omaha Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Game time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Arena: Amica Mutual Pavilion

St. John's vs. Omaha Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (87%)

Take a look at some betting insights for St. John's (-18.5) versus Omaha on Thursday. The total has been set at 147.5 points for this game.

St. John's vs. Omaha: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has compiled a 21-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Omaha has put together a 23-9-0 record against the spread this year.

As an 18.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Omaha is 2-0 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record St. John's racks up as an 18.5-point favorite.

The Red Storm have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 10 times in 18 games at home, and they've covered six times in 10 games on the road.

The Mavericks have been better against the spread on the road (12-4-0) than at home (7-4-0) this year.

St. John's vs. Omaha: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has come away with 27 wins in the 29 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Red Storm have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -4000 or better.

Omaha has a 10-10 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

The Mavericks have played as a moneyline underdog of +1500 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. John's has a 97.6% chance of pulling out a win.

St. John's vs. Omaha Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's +436 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.7 points per game (64th in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per outing (31st in college basketball).

RJ Luis leads St. John's, recording 18.4 points per game (62nd in college basketball).

Omaha outscores opponents by 3.1 points per game (posting 78.1 points per game, 76th in college basketball, and conceding 75.0 per contest, 271st in college basketball) and has a +103 scoring differential.

Marquel Sutton's team-leading 19.1 points per game rank him 41st in college basketball.

The Red Storm pull down 36.4 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) while allowing 30.7 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.7 boards per game.

Zuby Ejiofor paces the Red Storm with 8.0 rebounds per game (61st in college basketball action).

The Mavericks average 32.9 rebounds per game (126th in college basketball) while allowing 29.0 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Sutton is 67th in the nation with 7.9 rebounds per game, leading the Mavericks.

St. John's averages 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (164th in college basketball), and allows 80.5 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

The Mavericks average 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (44th in college basketball), and allow 98.1 points per 100 possessions (306th in college basketball).

