St. John's vs Northern Iowa College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 5 St. John's Red Storm (28-6) meet the No. 12 Northern Iowa Panthers (23-12) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Northern Iowa Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Game time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Arena: Viejas Arena

St. John's vs. Northern Iowa Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (71.6%)

Take a look at some betting trends for St. John's (-9.5) versus Northern Iowa on Friday. The total has been set at 131.5 points for this game.

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St. John's vs. Northern Iowa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has put together a 20-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Northern Iowa has covered 18 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

Against the spread, the Red Storm have performed worse when playing at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and seven times in 10 road games.

Against the spread, the Panthers have had better results away (7-4-0) than at home (7-9-0).

St. John's vs. Northern Iowa: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been the moneyline favorite in 28 games this season and has come away with the win 25 times (89.3%) in those contests.

The Red Storm have a mark of 13-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -529 or better on the moneyline.

Northern Iowa has been the underdog on the moneyline six total times this season. Northern Iowa has finished 3-3 in those games.

The Panthers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +390 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies St. John's has a 84.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. John's vs. Northern Iowa Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's was 65th in the country in points scored (78.5 per game) and 27th in points conceded (65.8) last year.

Last season, St. John's was eighth-best in the country in rebounds (36.9 per game) and 182nd in rebounds allowed (31.2).

At 15.7 assists per game last season, St. John's was 53rd in the nation.

St. John's was 98th in the country in turnovers per game (10.3) and 17th-best in turnovers forced (14.2) last season.

Northern Iowa scored 73.3 points per game (194th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 67.4 points per contest (50th-ranked).

With 29.9 boards per game, Northern Iowa ranked 300th in the country. It allowed 29.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 70th in college basketball.

Northern Iowa ranked 148th in the nation with 13.9 assists per contest.

Northern Iowa averaged 10.2 turnovers per game (87th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.7 turnovers per contest (234th-ranked).

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