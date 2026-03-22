St. John's vs Kansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 5 seed St. John's Red Storm (29-6) look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against the No. 4 seed Kansas Jayhawks (24-10) on Sunday at Viejas Arena, tipping off at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Game time: 5:15 p.m. ET

5:15 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Arena: Viejas Arena

St. John's vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (58.2%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you wager on Sunday's St. John's-Kansas spread (St. John's -3.5) or over/under (144.5 points).

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St. John's vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Kansas has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, St. John's is 16-12 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Kansas puts up as a 3.5-point underdog.

The Red Storm have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 17 games when playing at home, and they've covered seven times in 10 games on the road.

The Jayhawks have performed better against the spread at home (10-5-0) than away (5-6-0) this year.

St. John's vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been victorious in 26, or 89.7%, of the 29 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Red Storm have come away with a win 24 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 or better on the moneyline.

Kansas has won 50% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (6-6).

The Jayhawks are 3-4 (winning 42.9% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

St. John's has an implied victory probability of 61.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. John's vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's scored 78.5 points per game and allowed 65.8 last season, ranking them 65th in the nation offensively and 27th defensively.

St. John's was the eighth-best squad in the nation in rebounds per game (36.9) and ranked 182nd in rebounds allowed (31.2) last season.

St. John's was 53rd in college basketball in assists (15.7 per game) last year.

Last season, St. John's was 98th in the nation in turnovers committed (10.3 per game) and 17th-best in turnovers forced (14.2).

On offense, Kansas averaged 76.1 points per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 69.6 points per contest at the other end (91st-ranked).

With 34.7 rebounds per game, Kansas ranked 43rd in college basketball. It gave up 31.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 211th in college basketball.

Kansas was one of the best teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it averaged 17.7 per game (fourth-best in college basketball).

With 11.5 turnovers per game, Kansas was 221st in college basketball. It forced 10.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 274th in college basketball.

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