St. John's vs Creighton Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament Championship

The No. 1 seed St. John's Red Storm (28-4, 18-2 Big East) and the No. 2 Creighton Bluejays (23-9, 15-5 Big East) will meet to decide the Big East champion on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Creighton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. Creighton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (62%)

Before you wager on Saturday's St. John's-Creighton spread (St. John's -6.5) or total (140.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. John's vs. Creighton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has covered 19 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

Creighton has covered 20 times in 32 chances against the spread this year.

Creighton covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than St. John's covers as a favorite of 6.5 or more (52.2%).

The Red Storm have done a better job covering the spread in road games (6-4-0) than they have at home (10-8-0).

The Bluejays have performed better against the spread on the road (9-2-0) than at home (11-6-0) this year.

St. John's record against the spread in conference action is 12-9-0.

Creighton has beaten the spread 16 times in 21 Big East games.

St. John's vs. Creighton: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 27 games this year and has walked away with the win 25 times (92.6%) in those games.

The Red Storm have a mark of 20-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -275 or better on the moneyline.

Creighton has put together a 3-5 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer, the Bluejays have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies St. John's has a 73.3% chance of walking away with the win.

St. John's vs. Creighton Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's +404 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.6 points per game (67th in college basketball) while giving up 66 per contest (35th in college basketball).

RJ Luis paces St. John's, putting up 18.2 points per game (68th in the country).

Creighton is outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game, with a +201 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.7 points per game (125th in college basketball) and allows 69.4 per contest (95th in college basketball).

Ryan Kalkbrenner's 19.8 points per game paces Creighton and ranks 23rd in college basketball.

The Red Storm pull down 36.6 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) while allowing 30.4 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.2 boards per game.

Zuby Ejiofor leads the Red Storm with 8.1 rebounds per game (58th in college basketball play).

The Bluejays are 34th in the nation at 35.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 31 their opponents average.

Kalkbrenner paces the Bluejays with nine rebounds per game (34th in college basketball).

St. John's ranks 168th in college basketball by averaging 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is second in college basketball, allowing 80.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Bluejays rank 98th in college basketball with 98.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 109th defensively with 90.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!