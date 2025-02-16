St. John's vs Creighton Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 16

The St. John's Red Storm (21-4, 12-2 Big East) will host the Creighton Bluejays (18-7, 11-3 Big East) after winning 11 home games in a row.

St. John's vs. Creighton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 16, 2025

Before you decide to wager on St. John's-Creighton contest (in which St. John's is a 5.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 143.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Sunday's game.

St. John's vs. Creighton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has compiled a 15-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Creighton has covered 16 times in 25 matchups with a spread this season.

St. John's covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 55.6% of the time. That's less often than Creighton covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (100%).

The Red Storm have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-6-0) than they have in road tilts (4-3-0).

This year, the Bluejays are 9-5-0 at home against the spread (.643 winning percentage). Away, they are 7-1-0 ATS (.875).

St. John's is 8-6-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big East games, Creighton is 12-2-0 this year.

St. John's vs. Creighton: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has come away with 19 wins in the 21 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Red Storm have come away with a win 17 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -245 or better on the moneyline.

Creighton is 3-3 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Bluejays are 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies St. John's has a 71% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. John's vs. Creighton Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's is outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game with a +321 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.2 points per game (83rd in college basketball) and allows 65.3 per contest (29th in college basketball).

RJ Luis' team-leading 17.4 points per game ranks 96th in the country.

Creighton puts up 75.2 points per game (149th in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per contest (72nd in college basketball). It has a +173 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Ryan Kalkbrenner's team-leading 19 points per game rank him 40th in college basketball.

The Red Storm win the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. They collect 36 rebounds per game, which ranks 23rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.1 per outing.

Zuby Ejiofor paces the Red Storm with eight rebounds per game (68th in college basketball play).

The Bluejays win the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. They collect 34.4 rebounds per game, 63rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.2.

Kalkbrenner averages 8.5 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball) to lead the Bluejays.

St. John's averages 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (180th in college basketball), and gives up 80 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Bluejays score 98.6 points per 100 possessions (109th in college basketball), while giving up 89.6 points per 100 possessions (103rd in college basketball).

