Spurs vs. Wizards NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 13

Spurs vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: MNMT2 and FDSSW

The Washington Wizards (2-7) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (5-6) on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 222.5 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -7.5 -110 -110 222.5 -110 -110 -319 +260

Spurs vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (63.6%)

Spurs vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Spurs are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year the Wizards have two wins against the spread.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under five times out of nine chances this season.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

San Antonio sports a better record against the spread at home (4-2-0) than it does in away games (2-3-0).

The Spurs have gone over the total in a lower percentage of games at home (33.3%) than road games (60%).

Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (1-3-0) than at home (1-4-0).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under more often at home (three times out of five) than away (two of four) this season.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19.7 points, 2.7 assists and 10.5 rebounds.

Chris Paul is averaging 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson averages 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jeremy Sochan is averaging 15.4 points, 3 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 20 points, 2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is also sinking 42.6% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 triples.

Per game, Bilal Coulibaly provides the Wizards 16.3 points, 5.3 boards and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas gives the Wizards 12.3 points, 7.2 boards and 2.6 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Wizards receive 9.2 points per game from Alex Sarr, plus 6.2 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Wizards get 9.6 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4.4 boards and 5.1 assists.

