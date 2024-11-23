Spurs vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 23

Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSSW

The Golden State Warriors (12-3) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (8-8) as 4-point favorites on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSW. The matchup's point total is 225.5.

Spurs vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -4 225.5 -174 +146

Spurs vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (62.9%)

Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 10 times over 15 games with a set spread.

The Spurs have played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over nine times out of 16 chances this season.

Spurs games this season have gone over the total in eight of 16 opportunities (50%).

Golden State has covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as road games (66.7%). It has covered four times in six games at home and six times in nine games on the road.

The Warriors have eclipsed the total in three of six home games (50%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in six of nine matchups (66.7%).

This season, San Antonio is 6-4-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-4-0 ATS (.333).

Spurs games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time both at home (five of 10) and away (three of six) this season.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 22.7 points, 5.3 boards and 6.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Draymond Green is averaging 9.2 points, 5.7 assists and 6 boards.

Andrew Wiggins averages 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 41% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Buddy Hield is averaging 16.2 points, 3.9 boards and 1.6 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 boards and 1.9 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 22.7 points for the Spurs, plus 10.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Per game, Chris Paul gets the Spurs 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 8.6 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Spurs are receiving 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is making 43.2% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Per game, Stephon Castle provides the Spurs 10.4 points, 2.6 boards and 3.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

