Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Prediction, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 6

Top Bets at a Glance

Cavaliers Moneyline

Donovan Mitchell 25+ Points

James Harden 20+ Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Cavs vs. Pistons Game 6: SGP, Best Bets, Props and Prediction

Leg 1: Cavaliers Moneyline

Moneyline Cleveland Cavaliers May 15 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Cleveland Cavaliers won their first road game of the postseason in Game 5, erasing a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 117-113 in overtime at Little Caesars Arena. They return home with momentum, confidence, and a favorable series situation — a 3-2 lead at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the building where they have been perfect all postseason.

Cleveland's home net rating this postseason — +8.4 per 100 possessions across five home games — is a dominant number.

The Detroit Pistons, meanwhile, are 0-3 on the road in this series. Their offense has not found consistency away from Detroit.

I see Cleveland winning Game 6 and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Leg 2: Donovan Mitchell 25+ Points

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Donovan Mitchell -188 View more odds in Sportsbook

Mitchell leads the Cavaliers with 26.7 points per game this postseason and is coming off 21 points in the Game 5 road win and 43 points in Game 4. With a chance to end the series, Mitchell should be aggressive from the jump today.

Mitchell has been lights out at home in this series, netting 43 and 35 in the two games in Cleveland. With this leg, we're not asking for an explosion -- we're asking for something roughly in line with his season average (27.9).

The improved play of James Harden -- more on him shortly -- may keep Detroit from doubling Mitchell as much, and if the Cavs can play with a lead, it could lead to fewer minutes for Detroit defensive ace Ausar Thompson, who doesn't give the Pistons much offensively.

Leg 3: James Harden 20+ Points

To Score 20+ Points To Score 20+ Points James Harden -106 View more odds in Sportsbook

Harden scored 30 points — a playoff-best — in Game 5's overtime road win, delivering the secondary star performance Cleveland needed. Harden has been averaging 20.8 points and 6.4 assists across this playoff run. He takes a lot of flack at times, but he's been pretty productive this postseason.

Harden took 21 shots last time out en route to the 30-point outburst, and he left some points on the table, going 3 of 10 from three and missing three free throws. But the volume is great, and we're looking for just 20 points.

With a conference finals berth on the line, Harden may be extra aggressive like we saw in Game 5, and he's an 88.4% FT shooter this year, which boosts his scoring outlook.

SGP Odds at Publication: +313

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

