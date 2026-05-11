Spurs vs. Timberwolves Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 12

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The San Antonio Spurs are massive 10.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center on Tuesday, starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The series is tied 2-2. The point total is 217.5 for the matchup.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -10.5 217.5 -450 +350

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (70.9%)

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 43 times this season (43-34-4).

The Timberwolves have played 82 games, with 38 wins against the spread.

Spurs games have gone over the total 36 times this season.

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time this year (37 of 82 games with a set point total).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 40 games at home, and it has covered 24 times in 42 games when playing on the road.

At home, the Spurs exceed the over/under 45% of the time (18 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 42.9% of games on the road (18 of 42 contests).

Minnesota has been better against the spread on the road (20-21-0) than at home (18-23-0) this season.

Timberwolves games have finished above the over/under 34.1% of the time at home (14 of 41), and 56.1% of the time away (23 of 41).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 3.1 assists and 11.5 boards.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 18.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5 assists for the Timberwolves.

Per game, Anthony Edwards gets the Timberwolves 28.8 points, 5 boards and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Rudy Gobert provides the Timberwolves 10.9 points, 11.5 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks (sixth in NBA).

The Timberwolves are getting 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Naz Reid.

The Timberwolves receive 14.8 points per game from Jaden McDaniels, plus 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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