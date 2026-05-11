Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 5:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (24-16) vs. San Francisco Giants (16-24)

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Monday, May 11, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-184) | SF: (+154)

LAD: (-184) | SF: (+154) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+112) | SF: +1.5 (-134)

LAD: -1.5 (+112) | SF: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 1-3, 5.97 ERA vs Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 1-0, 1.29 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Roki Sasaki (1-3) to the mound, while Trevor McDonald (1-0) will take the ball for the Giants. Sasaki and his team have a record of 2-4-0 against the spread when he starts. When Sasaki starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-4. McDonald has started just one game with a set spread, which the Giants covered. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for one McDonald start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (66.1%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Giants moneyline has Los Angeles as a -184 favorite, while San Francisco is a +154 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +112 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -134.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

Dodgers versus Giants on May 11 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (60%) in those contests.

This year Los Angeles has won 15 of 24 games when listed as at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 40 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 19-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have won 34.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-17).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 40 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-20-3).

The Giants have a 16-24-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has 49 hits and an OBP of .375 to go with a slugging percentage of .571. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Pages has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with four home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Max Muncy is batting .273 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 49th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Tucker has collected 36 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Freddie Freeman is batting .267 with a .333 OBP and 20 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a team-high OBP (.342) and slugging percentage (.386). He's batting .310.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Arraez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .270 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is currently 55th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Casey Schmitt has racked up 35 hits, a team-best for the Giants.

Heliot Ramos has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks while batting .272.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

4/23/2026: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/22/2026: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/21/2026: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/21/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/20/2025: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/18/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/14/2025: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/13/2025: 13-7 LAD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-7 LAD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/12/2025: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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