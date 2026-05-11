Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
MLB action on Monday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Texas Rangers (19-21) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (19-20)
- Date: Monday, May 11, 2026
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: RSN and Dbacks.TV
Rangers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TEX: (-138) | ARI: (+118)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Rangers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 4-4, 4.15 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 4-2, 4.14 ERA
The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (4-4) versus the Diamondbacks and Mike Soroka (4-2). Eovaldi and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Eovaldi's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have a 5-2-0 record against the spread in Soroka's starts. The Diamondbacks have a 1-2 record in Soroka's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (56.9%)
Rangers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- Texas is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +118 underdog on the road.
Rangers vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Diamondbacks are -184 to cover, and the Rangers are +152.
Rangers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- The Rangers-Diamondbacks game on May 11 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.
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Rangers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those games.
- This year Texas has won one of three games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 40 opportunities.
- In 40 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 21-19-0 against the spread.
- The Diamondbacks have won nine of the 25 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (36%).
- Arizona is 6-7 (winning 46.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.
- The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 39 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 20 of those games (20-17-2).
- The Diamondbacks have put together a 25-14-0 record ATS this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Josh Jung has 46 hits and an OBP of .382 to go with a slugging percentage of .525. All three of those stats lead Texas hitters this season. He has a .331 batting average, as well.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 19th in slugging.
- Jung has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a home run and an RBI.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .277 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .361.
- Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage 71st.
- Corey Seager has 28 hits this season and has a slash line of .193/.300/.379.
- Evan Carter has five home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .176 this season.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Ildemaro Vargas has a team-best OBP (.366) and slugging percentage (.571), while pacing the Diamondbacks in hits (43, while batting .341).
- He is third in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.
- Corbin Carroll is hitting .258 with eight doubles, four triples, five home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.
- Geraldo Perdomo has five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 23 walks while hitting .220.
- Nolan Arenado has three doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .266.
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