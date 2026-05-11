Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Texas Rangers (19-21) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (19-20)

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Monday, May 11, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Dbacks.TV

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-138) | ARI: (+118)

TEX: (-138) | ARI: (+118) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184)

TEX: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 4-4, 4.15 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 4-2, 4.14 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (4-4) versus the Diamondbacks and Mike Soroka (4-2). Eovaldi and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Eovaldi's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have a 5-2-0 record against the spread in Soroka's starts. The Diamondbacks have a 1-2 record in Soroka's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (56.9%)

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Texas is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +118 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Diamondbacks are -184 to cover, and the Rangers are +152.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Rangers-Diamondbacks game on May 11 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those games.

This year Texas has won one of three games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 40 opportunities.

In 40 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 21-19-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have won nine of the 25 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (36%).

Arizona is 6-7 (winning 46.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 39 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 20 of those games (20-17-2).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 25-14-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has 46 hits and an OBP of .382 to go with a slugging percentage of .525. All three of those stats lead Texas hitters this season. He has a .331 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 19th in slugging.

Jung has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a home run and an RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .277 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Corey Seager has 28 hits this season and has a slash line of .193/.300/.379.

Evan Carter has five home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .176 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas has a team-best OBP (.366) and slugging percentage (.571), while pacing the Diamondbacks in hits (43, while batting .341).

He is third in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .258 with eight doubles, four triples, five home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo has five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 23 walks while hitting .220.

Nolan Arenado has three doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .266.

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