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NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 11

There is a lot to be excited about on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a Detroit Pistons taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (52.29% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-3.5)
  • Total: 212.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -166, Pistons +140
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (56.68% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-10.5)
  • Total: 214.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -510, Lakers +390
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

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