NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 11

There is a lot to be excited about on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a Detroit Pistons taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (52.29% win probability)

Cavaliers (52.29% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-3.5)

Cavaliers (-3.5) Total: 212.5

212.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -166, Pistons +140

Cavaliers -166, Pistons +140 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (56.68% win probability)

Thunder (56.68% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-10.5)

Thunder (-10.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Thunder -510, Lakers +390

Thunder -510, Lakers +390 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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