Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 11

Will Aaron Judge or Trent Grisham hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +225 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 41 games (has homered in 36.6% of games)

+225 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 41 games (has homered in 36.6% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+490 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Leody Taveras (Orioles): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +186 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+186 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 15% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jesus Rodriguez (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

Corey Seager (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros