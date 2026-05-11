MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 11
Will Aaron Judge or Trent Grisham hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +225 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 41 games (has homered in 36.6% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Spencer Jones (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +186 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jesus Rodriguez (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games
Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 41 games (has homered in 31.7% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Braden Shewmake (Astros): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)