Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 11

Will George Kirby strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Drew Rasmussen surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 5.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 6.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -172) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Trevor McDonald (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros