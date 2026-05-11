MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 11
Will George Kirby strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Drew Rasmussen surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
- Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -172) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Trevor McDonald (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers
- Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Peter Lambert (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances