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MLB

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 11

Will George Kirby strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Drew Rasmussen surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

  • Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -172) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Trevor McDonald (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

  • Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

  • George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Peter Lambert (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

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